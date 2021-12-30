Samantha Ruth Prabhu has returned to her normal schedule after vacationing in Goa, it seems. The beauty shared the pictures from her workout session on Instagram. Recently, the Super Deluxe actress shared a sultry picture of herself in a swimsuit from her Goa trip and netizens couldn’t control but tagged her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in the comments section.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old actress is really popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 20 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture in a swimsuit, Samantha wrote, “🤍#goayoubeauty.” The actress wore a colourful swimsuit and posed happily for the camera. Her bright and cheerful smile stole the show for us.

Take a look at Samantha’s picture here:

Fans were quick to react to Samantha’s swimsuit picture and poured so much love into the comments section. It is filled with hearts and fire emojis.

There was also a section on social media, that dragged her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in the comments section. A user commented, “@chayakkineni hard luck champ.. 😢.” A few others also tagged Chaitanya in the comments section on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was recently seen in an item number in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa. The film has been doing incredibly well at the box office and fans poured so much love and praise for Sam and her song in the film.

At a recent media event, Allu thanked the actress for believing in him and doing the song for Pushpa.

What are your thoughts on netizens dragging Naga Chaitanya on Samantha’s recent swimsuit upload on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa: Allu Arjun Sets The Record Straight On The Shelved Nude Scene; Says “It Was Never On The Cards”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube