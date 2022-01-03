83 starring Ranveer Singh maintained a steady pace during weekdays and jumped again during the second weekend, thus moving towards a respectable figure. Let’s see how it fared on its second Sunday and how much this sports biographical drama earned.

After a fall from the first Sunday, many thought that the film won’t be able to even touch the 100 crore mark. However, things turned when a steady pace was seen with much-needed jumps on the second Saturday and Sunday. Now the film is already past the 90 crore mark and is just a few crores away from making a century.

Speaking of day 10, 83 managed to earn 9-10 crores at the box office. It’s a good jump from second Saturday’s 7.73 crores. The Indian total now stands at 92.96-93.96 crores. The film is expected to hit the century in the next 2-3 days. Sure, it’s a respectable number on board, but it could have been much better if the first weekend would have performed as per expectations.

As Covid cases are witnessing a big spike, many states will be announcing strict guidelines and theatres’ closure. So 83 to go through a tough time.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, and others in key roles.

