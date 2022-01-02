Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one Bollywood star who has impressed fans across the globe with his powerful performances over the years. After first being seen in Aamir Khan’s 1999 film Sarfarosh as a terrorist/informer getting trashed, he is now an international name thanks to films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, Manto, The Lunchbox and more.

Recently, the actor was asked his views on the ‘Heroes vs Actors’ debate, and he held nothing back while sharing his views. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent interaction with Aaj Tak, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the difference between an actor and a hero. Being his candid self, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, “Ye koi bhi bata dega ki hero ka waqt hota hai, actor ka koi waqt nahi hota. Actor puri zindagi acting karta hai. Wo alag alag kirdaaron mein nazar aata hai (Anyone can tell you that heroes have a shelf life, not actors. Actors can act for their entire lives, he is seen in various characters).”

Continuing further, Nawazuddin Siddiqui added, “Rahi baat hero ki, to jab tak uske dole-shole, pump-vump rehte hain, tab tak wo theek hai. Jaha pump ki hawa nikli, to wo gayab ho jata hai (As far as heroes are concerned, they are fine til their bodies look great. Once that goes, he disappears).”

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen as Ayyan Mani in the Netflix film Serious Men. Besides receiving loads of love and praises for this role, the actor had also bagged a nomination for the Best Actor at the International Emmy Awards. Taking about his next, the acclaimed actor has a full plate. His lineup includes titles like Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Heropanti 2, Tiku Weds Sheru and more.

