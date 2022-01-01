Kamaal R Khan makes it to the news regularly thanks to his controversial tweets and digs taken at Bollywood. Today, as the self-proclaimed critic, actor, producer and writer turns a year older, we decided to take you back in time and talk about when KRK confessed his love for TV actress Sara Khan.

Born Rashid Khan, Khan took on the name ‘Kamaal’ years later and has since been doing a lot of ‘Kamaals’. One such ‘kamaal’ was him professing his love for Sara and below are all the deets about it.

Nearly a decade ago (January 2012), Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and tweeted about his love for Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai actress Sara Khan. KRK took to the microblogging site and wrote, “It’s official that yesterday I have broken up with my Moroccan girlfriend Sabah but today I m already in love with Sara khan TV actress.”

After this declaration, KRK began sending ‘routine’ kisses, that he used to originally send to actress Asin every morning, to Sara.

But KRK had his heartbroken. As reported by Daily Bhaskar via scrutinybykhimaanshu, soon after he made this statement, Sara Khan said, “I was shocked to hear about KRK’s tweet. I am not tech-savvy, so not yet checked what he had written exactly. I am disturned as my phone keeps ringing from last two days and everyone is asking me about it. I tried to call him on his personal number but he didn’t answer my calls.”

Sara Khan even added that she asked her PR to revert to KRK, who tweeted, “@kamaalrkhaan: If you really love Sara then come and propose her instead of writing such things on twitter… Be a man.”

Sara Khan wasn’t the only actress who won KRK’s heart. Kamaal KRK had once even declared his love for adult star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. He even went to the extent of saying that he wants to marry Sunny as she is a perfect example of beauty and courage. Before Sara, he used to send ‘routine’ kisses to actress Asin every morning as soon as he came online.

Whatever he does or say, surely makes us laugh, cringe or shake our heads. Happy birthday, KRK!

