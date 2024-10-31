Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 is garnering a lot of buzz for its exciting line-up of contestants. One of them is celebrity mind coach Afreen Khan, the only contestant to grace the show with his wife, actress and mind coach Afreen Khan. With each passing episode, the couple has commanded attention for their stint on the show. Here is a comparison of their net worth.

Afreen Khan’s Net Worth

Afreen Khan is a renowned life and business coach. According to some of his revelations, his work involves advising people on how to channel their minds and lives to be successful in both their personal and professional lives. He has reportedly helped over 6 lakh people in more than 47 countries. He has furthermore conducted Peak Performance Seminars in many companies to boost employee performance and the organization’s overall growth. He tends to conduct a five-day workshop with mostly 10 people at a time. He has also worked closely with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and is close friends with him. His net worth is reportedly between 25 to 30 crore. His income comes from seminars, sessions, workshops, and book sales. He also owns luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

Sara Khan’s Net Worth

Sara Khan is known for her TV show Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein. She gained prominence for her performance in Love Ka Hain Intezar and hosted the show Kahi Suni. In addition to acting, Sara transitioned to her husband’s line of work. She also dabbled as a mind coach and struck a delicate balance between the two professions. As revealed by Rohit Shetty in Bigg Boss 18, Sara also has a small role in the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. Sara’s net worth comes to around 2 crore. Her net worth primarily comes from her acting assignments and seminars as a mind coach.

Afreen Khan And Sara Khan’s Combined Net Worth

Afreen Khan and Sara Khan’s combined net worth is around 27 to 32 crore. While it is still unclear how much the couple are being paid for Bigg Boss 18, they have made their mark on the show. It will be interesting to see how far they managed to go on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arfeen Khan (@arfeen.khan)

Follow Koimoi for more TV and web updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict (Week 6): Kajol & Singham Again’s Mishmash Doesn’t Help As Kapil Sharma Seems To Take A Final Exit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News