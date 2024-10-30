Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. It is all set for a mega release on November 1 and is expected to set the cash registers ringing, considering the buzz of Cop Universe and the popularity of the Singham franchise. However, with a competitor like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 standing in front of it, the box office run is definitely going to get impacted. So keep reading to know more about its day 1 collection prediction!

The on-ground buzz is definitely there for the Singham threequel, and there are several factors behind it. The first and biggest thing is that Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are returning with a full-fledged film after 7 years, as last time, they worked together on Golmaal Again (2017). So, there’s excitement among the masses. Also, the franchise has its own value, and the Cop Universe factor is another plus, with several loaded extended cameos coming in. On top of that, the addition of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey has taken the hype to the next level.

With several factors working in favor, including the festive season, Singham Again looks like a complete family entertainer. And considering the fact that Rohit Shetty has its own loyal fan base among the family audience, the magnum opus is heading for a blast on day 1. Though a 50 crore net was expected, the clash scenario has cut down the chances, and now, it is in a position to register a start of 40-42 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross will be 47.20-49.56 crore.

For India, we’re keeping our prediction at a practical level, considering the tussle of screen count and division of audience between the two releases. Of course, if word-of-mouth is positive, the over-the-counter ticket sales will increase, pushing the overall collection on day 1.

In overseas, both Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty aren’t big crowd-pullers. One can argue that Dilwale and Chennai Express were blockbusters internationally, but Shah Rukh Khan was the biggest driving force there. For Singham Again, the franchise value is definitely coming into play, and among the Indian diaspora, it is doing well in advance booking. In the current situation, the biggie is expected to earn around 10 crore gross on day 1.

So, combining both the Indian and overseas gross, Singham Again is looking to earn a huge 57.20-59.56 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. It will be a great start for the film, with Ajay Devgn registering the biggest-ever opening of his career.

Day 1 prediction of Singham Again:

India net: 40-42 crore

India gross: 47.20-49.56 crore

Overseas gross: 10 crore

Worldwide gross: 57.20-59.56 crore

