Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, is all set for a grand release in theatres on November 1. After the blockbuster success of part two, expectations are very high, and all eyes are set to see how it performs in a battle with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. As of now, the film has picked up the pace and is racing ahead in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Before the release of part two, Kartik had to go through negative reactions as he had joined the cast by replacing Akshay Kumar. As we all know, Akshay was outstanding in the first installment. So, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans, even the neutral audience didn’t like Kartik coming on board in the place of Akshay. However, after the release, Kartik shut down the haters, and the sequel was a huge success. Now, with OG Manjulika Vidya Balan coming back and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, everyone is excited to see what the threequel has to offer.

Riding high on the buzz of Manjulika’s return and the feel-good factor for the horror-comedy genre, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying a solid response in advance booking at the Indian box office. As of 9:30 a.m. IST, the film has sold tickets worth 2.28 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Yesterday morning, we reported pre-sales to be at 1.17 crore gross, so it’s a jump of 94.8% in 24 hours. This includes over 81,000 sold-out tickets. This indicates that the threequel will go mad once the complete showcase is out.

As of now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying a show count of close to 5,000 in India. Among states, Maharashtra is in the lead by selling tickets worth 0.50 crore gross. It is followed by Gujarat, which has around 0.40 crore gross. Even Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are performing well in day 1 advance booking.

Among cities, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are in the lead by selling tickets worth 0.39 crore gross and 0.35 crore gross, respectively. Even Ahmedabad and Surat are doing well.

After waiting for long, the box office is now open for national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis). As of now, a sale of over 10,000 tickets has been registered for day 1.

