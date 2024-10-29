Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker might disappoint the audience in Joker 2, but Art the Clown from Terrifier 3 is terrifying the fans. That is what they want this Halloween season. The movie is competing with big films like Venom 3, Beetlejuice 2, and Joker 2. Even Smile 2 is way more costly compared to this Damien Leone movie. It is now close to reaching a significant milestone at the North American box office and has achieved a mean feat worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

Damien Leone created the slasher-splatter film franchise, which revolves around a young woman named Sienna Shaw who is destined to defeat Art the Clown. Art is a demonic serial killer who strikes during Halloween, but in the third sequel, he chooses to go on his killing spree during Christmas.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Cineverse’s Terrifier 3 collected a strong $4.77 million this weekend. It played across 2720 locations in North America. The film has collected more than Joker 2. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer sequel collected only $660K on its 4th weekend.

The report further stated how much Terrifier 3 earned each day from Friday to Sunday. The horror flick grossed over one million every day. It collected $1.45 million on Friday, $1.95 million on Saturday, and $1.36 million on Sunday. Therefore, Damien Leone’s film has reached a $44.53 million cume in the US. It will soon get the $50 million milestone.

At the overseas box office, the movie has collected $10.58 million, and allied with the domestic, it has reached a $55.11 million global cume. It is reportedly the highest-grossing unrated film of all time. Leone has shared the news on social media platform X. He wrote, “Terrifier 3 crosses $50M at the worldwide box office and officially becomes the highest-grossing unrated film, even surpassing the highest-grossing Nc-17 films.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: October Box Office: Joker 2 Ranks #24 While Joaquin Phoenix’s OG Film Tops The List – Check Out All Time Biggest Hollywood Openings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News