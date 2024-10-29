Joker: Folie a Deux is coming on the digital platforms today, and its time in the theatres is not so impressive at all. The first film broke many records and is one of the biggest movies in Joaquin Phoenix’s career. It has the biggest opening weekend for an October release, while Joker 2 is nowhere in the vicinity; let’s take a look at the top 5 October releases with the biggest opening weekends. Scroll below for more.

In addition to Phoenix’s film, Tom Hardy starrer Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage was also released in October, and now the third part, The Last Dance, also came out this past Friday. It has received mixed reactions at the cinemas while the critics complimented the actions but did not like the plot.

Joker 2 is one of the most expensive films of this year and is turning out to be one of the biggest flops now. It was made on a reported budget ranging between $190-$200 million. The film has finally crossed the $200 million mark on its fourth weekend. Joker: Folie a Deux was released on October 4, the same day as its predecessor, in 2019. The latest film collected only $37.67 million on its opening weekend at the US box office, which is 60.8% less than the 2019 film’s debut collection.

Joker 2’s poor performance and the disastrous opening weekend collection don’t allow it to be even on the top 10 biggest opening weekends for October releases list. It is way down at #24, even behind Venom: The Last Dance. For the unversed, Venom 3 is at #12 with its $51 million opening.

Check out the top 5 biggest domestic opening weekends for movies released in October –

Five Nights at Freddy’s [2023] – $80.00 million

Venom [2018] – $80.25 million

Venom: Let There Be Carnage [2021] – $90.03 million

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour [2023] – $93.22 million

Joker [2019] – $96.20 million

Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is now available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

