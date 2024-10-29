Venom: The Last Dance features Tom Hardy in the titular role and is probably the last film in the franchise. It had a tragic ending for the Symbiote, but that might not be permanent; nothing can be said for sure at this point. But one thing is sure: Venom 3 is performing well in China. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom 3 is the sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which has recorded the biggest opening in the franchise. However, the first movie impressed the films and was expected to be the highest-grossing. Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Reid Scott as Dan Lewis did not return in this threequel. This focussed more on Eddie and Venom’s relationship, and the entire film revolved around them. However, Peggy Lu reprised her role as Mrs Chen, which was good to see to her.

Venom: The Last Dance recorded the biggest Saturday and the biggest opening post-COVID in China, and it continues to woo the audience in the mainland. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom 3 collected $3.1 million over 123K screenings on Monday. It had the 4th biggest Monday post-COVID for comic book movies below Aquaman 2‘s $3.2 million over 92K screenings, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $3.5 million over 75K screenings, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $3.6 million over 96K screenings.

Venom 3 dipped 68.4% from Sunday but managed to reach the $48.8 million cume in six days. It will cross the $50 million milestone by today or tomorrow. It will then enter Hollywood’s Top 20 highest-grossing films post-COVID in just seven days.

Venom: The Last Dance has raked in $192K in pre-sales for Tuesday, and it is playing over 122 K screenings, losing 1K screenings from yesterday. Meanwhile, back home, in the US, it collected $51 million on its debut weekend and $124 million overseas, taking the global cume to $175.01 million.

Kelly Marcel-helmed Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

