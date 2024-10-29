Besides horror flicks, romance dramas are also doing well at the box office. After It Ends With Us, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield starrer We Live in Time is also performing well, even though it is a limited release. It crossed a significant milestone this weekend after gaining multiple theatres. Scroll below for the deets.

The viewers like the fresh pairing of Florence and Andrew, and the film also received positive reviews from the critics. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September this year. The dramedy has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer with a strong 78% critics rating. The audience rating is also impressive, as it scored 86% on Popcornmeter.

The critics were in awe of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s palpable chemistry. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, We Live in Time collected a strong $4.9 million on its third weekend. It gained +1939 theatres, therefore expanding from 985 to 2924. Comparitively, the film is doing better than the big-budgeted Joker 2.

We Live in Time rounded up the domestic box office list by taking the 5th spot. Joker 2 is nowhere in the top 5. Andrew Garfield’s romance drama experienced a hike of 15.5% from last weekend and crossed its first significant mark. It has surpassed the $10 million mark and now stands at $11.76 million cume in the US. It was initially released in five theatres only.

The R-rated romance drama has grossed $307.82K at the overseas box office. This allied with the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection has reached $12.06 million after its 3rd weekend. According to Collider’s report, it has officially become one of the top 25 highest-grossing A24 movies, surpassing Past Lives and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

We Live in Time by Nick Payne was released in the US on October 11. It is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2025.

