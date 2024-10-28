Beetlejuice Beetlejuice might have slowed down due to the multiple releases, but it is not leaving so soon. The film got a boost after the negative reception of Joker 2, and it is still collecting decent numbers at the overseas box office. It is one of the highest-grossing films of the year and is nearing the end of its global run. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to Tim Burton’s breakthrough film Beetlejuice, which starred Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in lead roles. The movie was released in 1988, and since the sequel came out after over thirty years, the studio was skeptical about releasing it in the theatres. Tim eventually succeeded in convincing WB to get it a theatrical release, but they asked him to reduce the production budget by almost $50 million.

Tim Burton made the movie on a budget of $100 million, and it is now a success at the box office. Now, the gothic horror film has collected a decent $1.7 million on its 8th weekend at the overseas box office. After experiencing a drop of 54.1%, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice now stands at a $153.1 million international cume, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report.

At the North American box office, the film has collected $288.7 million so far. Allied with the international cume, Jenna Ortega starrer gothic horror stands at $441.8 million globally. As per the report, the movie aims for a $450 million to $460 million run at the worldwide box office.

More about the movie –

The synopsis states, “After a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.” It was released in the theatres on September 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

