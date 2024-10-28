After beating Aquaman 2’s Saturday collections, Venom: The Last Dance has earned close to what it grossed at the North American box office in China on its opening weekend. It has attained a fantastic feat for any comic book movie in the region. It is giving out mixed responses at the box office; while it has underperformed in the US, the film has exceeded expectations internationally. Scroll below for the deets.

It has collected over 40% less than the debut weekend of its predecessor. The second film in the series collected $90 million, but this latest release is nowhere near it. Kelly Marcel directed it as her directorial debut. This has a bittersweet impact on the fans as they are uncertain about Venom’s return to the movies after such an ending. Its predecessor suffered due to the mixed reviews in the long run and earned less than expected in its global run. However, the overseas performance of the threequel is affirming and might save it from suffering the same fate as Joker 2.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $45.7 million in China during its 5-day opening, including $31.1 million from a three-day weekend. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it has beaten Aquaman 2’s $34.6 million 6-day opening and a $22.4 million 3-day weekend. However, it collected only 10.39% less than its domestic numbers.

Venom 3 earned a strong $9.8 million Sunday over 141K screenings, dipping only 29.5% from Saturday. The Marvel movie registered the highest-grossing opening for any comic book movie post-COVID. It collected $150K in pre-sales for Monday, playing over 123K screenings in China.

Although Venom: The Last Dance is at #1 in the domestic box office list with its $51 million opening weekend collection, it has scored the lowest in the franchise. The movie collected $124 million overseas, thus debuting with a $175 million global cume. It had a reported budget between $110 million and $120 million.

Venom’s third installment, The Last Dance, was released in the theatres on October 25. Check out our review of Venom 3 here.

