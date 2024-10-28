Things are not looking good for Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance at the box office in North America. The movie has underperformed at the US box office, but things are better for it in overseas markets. Venom 3 has grossed almost half of its predecessor, which came out in 2021. Scroll below for the deets.

The 2024 movie was action-packed, but the storyline was not so gripping. Tom Hardy is once again exceptional as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom. This is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and the last movie, Madame Web, was also a big failure. It might not suffer the same fate, but things are looking worse than the previous films.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Venom: The Last Dance collected way less than the predicted range. The movie earned only $51 million in its debut weekend at the box office in North America. This is above The Marvels’ $46.1 million but below The Flash’s $55 million. Venom 3’s debut weekend collections are the lowest in the franchise.

For the unversed, Venom collected $80.3 million, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage raked in a solid $90 million on its opening weekend. Therefore, Venom 3 has collected 43.33% less than its predecessor. It was predicted to win more than $60 million in the US, but that did not happen. Next month, Gladiator II, Moana 2, and Wicked Part 1 will also arrive at the theatres, and then it will be harder for Tom Hardy’s film to survive and profit at the box office.

However, Venom: The Last Dance has crushed the industry’s projections at the overseas markets and grossed $124 million. Allied with its $51 million US debut, the movie has opened with a solid $175 million collection worldwide. Its overseas numbers exceeded its predecessor’s $62.3 million international debut.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

