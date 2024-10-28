Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, headlined by Kartik Aaryan, is now just four days away from hitting big screens. Considering the franchise value and the Diwali festive season, the film is in a position to hit it out of the park. Yes, there’s strong competition in the form of Singham Again, but it seems that this upcoming horror comedy isn’t getting much affected and is carving its own space at the Indian box office. Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking!

Delay in full-fledged advance booking

For big films, we usually see the advance booking starting a week prior to its release. Even for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the bookings were made open several days before the film’s release. But here, due to a clash scenario with Singham Again, negotiations are still going on with exhibitors, and it seems that by tonight or tomorrow, we will get a much clearer picture. After that, the full-fledged pre-sales are expected to go live across the nation.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes a flying start!

Yesterday morning, major centers like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR started listing the shows on online movie ticket platforms. While shows for national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) are yet to be listed, advance booking in selected non-national cinema chain theatres has started already.

The initial response is really good. As of 9:30 a.m. IST, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold tickets worth 48 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes a sale of over 17,000 tickets, and currently, the show count is around 1,030. Among the states, Gujarat is leading by selling tickets worth 12 lakh gross. It is followed by Maharashtra (11 lakh gross).

Considering the pace, the film might hit the 1 crore mark by tonight.

