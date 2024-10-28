Naomi Scott’s Skye Riley, a famous pop star in Smile 2, is being praised online after the film’s theatrical release. Fans are calling her character one of the best fictional pop stars of the years. The film is also performing well at the box office despite the release of Venom: The Last Dance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scott began her with Disney Channel’s Life Bites. In 2019, she featured in the action comedy Charlie’s Angels, the fantasy film Aladdin, and has featured in the Netflix thriller Anatomy of a Scandal. She has gained wider recognition with this 2024 release. Besides Scott, the film also featured a dynamic cast comprising Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, and more. It also featured Drew Barrymore as herself interviewing Skye on her talk show.

Naomi Scott’s film costs $28 million, but the makers are pleased with the results. It has already crossed the $40 million mark overseas and collected $43 million from over 64 markets on its second weekend. Smile 2, however, experienced a 45.6% drop from the opening weekend.

The R-rated thriller flick has also crossed the $40 million mark in the US box office. After adding the international cume to the domestic gross, Smile 2 has surpassed $80 million globally. It stands at $83.7 million global cume.

Therefore, the movie collected 198.92% more than its production budget. It has slid into the second spot at the domestic box office list because of Venom: The Last Dance, which grossed $51 million in its debut weekend. But it was at #1 last week and gave and is a tough competition for Terrifier 3.

Smile 2, directed by Parker Finn, was released in the theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

