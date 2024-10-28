Bohurupi by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee has overperformed at the box office in West Bengal and across the nation. It has crossed an amazing feat, and with no big Bengali releases in the upcoming weeks, this action thriller is expected to soar. The film features the ever charming and talented Abir Chatterjee in the lead role with an amazing star cast in the supporting roles.

It was released during Durga Puja and clashed with Srijit Mukherji’s film Tekka, which was also a thriller. Although festive releases tend to do well at the box office, this film under the Windows banner is doing better than the rest. According to reports, it was made on a budget of 4 crore and has earned 176% more than that at the box office.

Bohurupi is a period heist action thriller film headlined by Abir Chatterjee and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. It is his second collaboration with the duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. It also features Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee in crucial roles. The movie was produced under Nandita and Shiboprosad’s banner, Windows. It is based on a chain of real-life events between 1998 and 2005.

The movie has a strong 8.5 on 10 rating on IMDb. Bohurupi reportedly crossed 10.50 crore on Saturday, and as per the Times of India’s report, it collected 90 lacs more on Sunday. Even after Durga Puja, the movie reportedly managed to sell over one thousand tickets in an hour. It has collected 11.40 crore so far, which is an amazing feat. This Abir Chatterjee-led thriller is the only Bengali film to achieve this mark in 2024 and is the highest-grossing Bengali language movie of the year.

The report further revealed that the movie collected 7.71 crores at the Bengal box office alone and on the second weekend. It is expected to cross the 12 crore mark before the Diwali weekend.

More about the film-

The film is based on a chain of real-life bank heist events in the village of Raipur, South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, in the timeline between 1998 and 2005. Bikram plays the titular role of a bohurupi. The story chronicles his life and how he landed up in a cat-and-mouse chase with SI Sumanta Ghosal after doing a giant bank robbery at Ajaygunj Co-operative Bank in just 4 minutes. Their faceoff unfolds with a chase in which Pori is Sumanta’s wife while Jhimli is the village’s best pickpocket and Bikram’s better half.

Bohurupi was released in the theatres on October 8.

