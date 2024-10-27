Anora, starring Mikey Madison in the titular role, is performing well for a limited release. The movie has hit a significant milestone at the box office in North America. It has also beaten Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance with its average per theatre number on Friday. The romance comedy movie was widely praised upon its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. It achieved an amazing feat in over a decade. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a romantic comedy written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker. Baker is known for directing independent feature films about the lives of marginalized people. He has made movies like Take Out, Starlet, and Tangerine. The theatres are filled with multiple releases, some big ones, yet this romantic comedy is paving its path towards a successful run. The film has gained theatres, ensuring its good performance and likeness among the viewers.

For the unversed, Anora was released across six theatres only in the United States. It expanded to thirty-four recently and collected a solid $280K on the second Friday of its limited release. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mikey Madison’s movie collected $8.2K on average per theatre of the day on Friday, which is higher than Venom: The Last Dance’s $5.3K. Not to forget, it has a wider release.

The report further stated that Anora has hit the $1 million mark despite playing in such a limited number of theatres. It is going wider in November. The Sean Baker directorial is eyeing a $650k to $950K on its second limited three-day weekend.

More about Anora –

The story revolves around Anora, a stripper, who gets her chance at a Cinderella fairytale when she meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. As soon as the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened, as her parents head to New York to have the marriage annulled.

Anora features Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan Zakharov, opposite Mikey Madison. The film was theatrically released in the US by Neon on October 18.

