Venom: The Last Dance is experiencing a good time at the box office in China. The film has hit a significant mark there in four days. On Saturday, it surpassed a record registered by Jason Momoa starrer DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2. Venom 3 could register one of the biggest openings for comic book movies in China post-COVID. Scroll below for the deets.

The film’s domestic opening isn’t looking so good, but the overseas numbers can give it the much-needed boost. It held its #1 position at the Korean box office. It is the second comic book movie to release this month after Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, but we all know how that is going. Will Tom Hardy’s film suffer the same fate? Luckily, the Marvel movie’s production budget was less than Joker 2.

Meanwhile, Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Venom: The Last Dance is having a good time in China. The movie ‘exploded’ on Saturday, experiencing a massive rise of 95.8% from Friday. Venom 3 collected a splendid $13.9 million on Saturday and was at #1 on the fourth day. With that, the movie registered the biggest Saturday for a comic book movie post-COVID, beating Aquaman 2’s $9.8 million and a 92.1% hike.

Venom 3 has a strong walk-up business; 82.1% of Saturday tickets were bought during the day, while only 17.9% were purchased during the pre-sales. The moviegoers gave it a decent 8.8 star on Maoyan, equivalent to a B+ on CinemaScore. The audience score on Douban is an average of 6.8 stars.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $1.2 million in pre-sales for Sunday from over 141K screenings. It is reportedly eyeing a $43 million–$48 million five-day opening. It will reportedly earn between $28 million and $33 million during the three-day weekend. Thus, it will thus become the biggest debut for comic book movies post-COVID in China.

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 was released in 2023 and directed by James Wan. It featured Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles. As per Box Office Mojo’s report, the DC flick collected $33.70 million on its debut at the Chinese box office and $65.10 million locally overall.

Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres in the US on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

