Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice keeps moving ahead at the box office even after being a commercial success. It was reportedly made on a budget of $100 million and is the highest-grossing film of Michael Keaton and Tim Burton’s actor-director duo. The OG cast members reprised their roles while many new faces, including Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux, joined the fun ride. Scroll below for more.

According to reports, the sequel’s initial budget was around $147 million, but Warner Bros. asked the director to reduce it by almost $50 million. Burton agreed to cut the budget and bring it down to $100 million. The studio was also worried about the movie’s box office performance and wanted to release it directly on their streaming service, but luckily, things worked out, and the film was also a success.

As per the report, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a big box office hit in September and made over $25o million in the first two weeks of its theatrical release. According to BoxOfficeReport.com, it grossed $313K on Thursday from 3,251 locations across the United States. Tim Burton’s gothic horror comedy stands at $285.51 million at the North American box office. It has surpassed Dune 2‘s $282.14 million domestic haul to become this year’s 4th highest-grossing movie in North America.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has also crossed a major milestone at the international box office. It has collected $150.10 million overseas so far and still counting. Although it is digitally available, the film continues to collect decent numbers. It has also been in the top five of the domestic box office chart. The Jenna Ortega starrer horror comedy has crossed $430 million worldwide, and it stands at $435.61 million.

Made on a budget of $100 million, the movie has collected 335.61% more than the cost of production. Tim Burton’s film starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega was released in theatres on September 6.

