Art the Clown has been enjoying a sweet spot at #2 in the domestic box office chart. Terrifier 3 grossed strong numbers on its third Friday at the North American box office, enabling it to cross a major milestone worldwide. The low-budget movie has earned around 25 times its production budget and is still going on to rake in more collections. Scroll below for the deets.

This indie horror flick is competing with Smile 2, a psychological supernatural horror flick. This Damien Leone-helmed film benefitted from the poor performance of Joker 2, and there was no other big film to give competition to this horror movie. However, both Smile 2 and Leone’s films were doing well at the box office, and they might now be affected by Venom 3’s release.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Terrifier 3 collected strong numbers on its third Friday at the North American box office. It brought in a strong $1.4 million over just 2,720 theatres. It experienced a drop of 53.3% from last Friday. The film has crossed the $40 million mark in the United States and hit $41.2 million cume.

The report also stated that Damien Leone‘s movie is aiming for a $4.5 million—$5.5 million collection on its third three-day weekend. Terrifier 3 collected a lot less at the international box office and has reached a $10.05 million overseas cume. Allied with the $41.21 million domestic cume, the film has crossed the $50 million mark worldwide. Globally, the indie horror flick stands at $51.27 million.

It was reportedly made on a budget of $2 million and has grossed 2463.5% of its production budget. It is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Check out the films’ ranking as per global box office collections here.

Terrifier (2016) – $419.07K

Terrifier 2 (2022) – $15.74 million

Terrifier 3 (2024)- $51.27 million

In the threequel, Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. The horror flick was released in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

