Damien Leone’s Terrifier is returning with its third installment. The director recently shared updates on Terrifier 3, and it will undoubtedly be another rollercoaster ride with loads of adrenaline rush. David Howard Thornton will once again reprise the role of Art the Clown in the threequel.

The films were made with low budgets and did pretty well at the box office. The first movie in the series was reportedly made on a budget of around $55,000, which earned over $400K at the worldwide box office. The second movie came out last year and was allegedly made on a budget of $250K, making around $15.38 million worldwide.

For the unversed, Damien Leone introduced Art the Clown in All Hallow’s Eve in 2013. Damien then explored the deranged serial killer more in his Terrifier film franchise. The horror-slasher films resonated with the audiences, who were thrilled about Terrifier 3. We have jotted down everything we know about the upcoming threequel. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Cast

David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown was ‘terrifying’ in the previous movies, and he will return to give everyone sleepless nights again. Samantha Scaffidi and Victoria Heyes will also be back in the threequel. The upcoming horror flick will also include Lauren LaVera and Elliot Fullam.

According to Damien Leone’s interview with Deadline, Chris Jericho might be having a significant role in the third part. Jericho had a small cameo in the credits scene of the second movie. He played the role of an attendant named Burke at a psychiatric hospital.

Storyline

Damien Leone said the story would pick up from where the second movie ended. The first poster of the third film revealed that it will take place around Christmas. While speaking to Variety, Leone said he had been working on the threequel since completing Part Two. He knew where the story was going and had already written scenes for the third film while working on the second one.

The film might also delve into the background of Art the Clown. According to the official synopsis, Art the Clown will unleash chaos on Miles County residents as they sleep on Christmas Eve.

Budget

Damien Leone shares that the budget for the third part is significantly bigger than that of the previous films. He said, “But we have a bigger budget this time, significantly bigger. This time, we have a couple of million to play with.”

Production

The film is in the pre-production stage, and they will start filming in two months at the start of February. Leone reveals they are assembling their crew, casting, and arranging locations. They are also working on the film’s special effects.

Release Date

Terrifier 3, starring David Howard Thornton and directed by Damien Leone, will be released on October 25th, 2024.

