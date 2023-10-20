Christopher Keith Irvine – better known by his ring name, Chris Jericho, has been part of wrestling entertainment for over 30 years. Debuting in 1990, Jericho has been part of several companies, including ECW, WCW, WWF – now WWE and AEW. Given his experience of being part of the wrestling scene for three decades, the American-Canadian wrestler recently got candid about the competition between All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment, especially their rating standoff earlier this month.

On October 10, WWE’s developmental brand NXT had several big-name celebrity wrestlers like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker in the ring for their head-to-head battle against AEW Dynamite. NXT won the rating war with a 0.30 win to AEW Dynamite’s 0.26.

During a recent interaction with The Messenger, Chris Jericho downplayed WWE’s 0.30 to 0.26 margin of victory. The professional wrestler-rock musician-actor said, “You can only bring in Cena and Undertaker and Cody and everybody else so much, because nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time. And it was a fun little, ‘Hey, F-you AEW.’ I didn’t even really worry about it.” He added that this head-to-head battle was “just an opportunity to stick it to us with stunt casting.”

He further revealed that he tried convincing Tony Khan to go the same route and get some AEW-affiliated celebrities into the ring. Shedding light on their conversation, Chris Jericho said, “I told Tony, ‘Well, if you want to fire back, bring in Shaq and Snoop Dogg and those types of guys, Mike Tyson. But Tony didn’t do that. We relied on our show and our guys and our girls, and that’s the way it’s always been for us.”

Talking about the competition and how minute the difference in the rating was, Chris added, “This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26. It’s like a video game. Let’s bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26…so, don’t get too far up your own a*s because you didn’t do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly. So, it doesn’t bother me. It’s just competition, man. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the companies.”

He added, “I think people who didn’t like AEW thought we’d be done within six months, and it’s been four years and we’re bigger than ever, on the verge of another huge television deal, and that’s all that matters.”

Besides the AEW ring, Chris Jericho will soon be seen in UPtv’s Country Hearts. The film will premiere on October 22.

