Former WWE superstar and now Hollywood actor John Cena had a journey full of roadblocks. From living in a car to making it big in wrestling, Cena surely had an eventful journey. The Fast Saga actor, in a recent interview, opened up about his hustle and spilled the beans about how he ate a pizza a day for free thanks to a local store who ran an offer.

John Cena won the WWE championship a whopping 16 times and then stepped into acting. The former wrestler has been part of movies like The Marine, 12 Rounds, The Reunion, F9: The Fast Saga, The Suicide Squad, Fast X and the most recent Barbie.

Recalling his hustling days, John Cena, according to Animated Times, told Kevin Hart that Zeppy’s Pizza in Hermosa Beach used to run an offer at the time ‘eat the whole pie, get it free’ deal’. Cena revealed that he was living in a car and had no money to eat, and therefore, he used to eat an entire pizza every day just to avoid paying any money- thanks to the offer from the local shop. “They had a deal where, if you could eat their whole pizza, you got it for free,” said Cena adding, “I used to eat there every night, a whole pizza, so I didn’t have to pay, because I didn’t have the money to pay the guy.”

John Cena also revealed how he moved to California to look for a job, and despite carrying an exercise physiology degree, he struggled to make his ends meet.

“I didn’t move out to LA to pursue entertainment,” recalled Cena said, further stating, “[I] came out here to apply my degree and really failed.” The Hollywood star added, “I couldn’t get any validation for that piece of paper that I paid for. That four-year certificate from Springfield College saying, “We think you know what you’re talking about.’”

The Barbie star also shared, “I did not know that wrestling was even a career option. I watched it as a young man, kind of fell out of it as an adolescent, a teenager, because it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta study hard and maybe play sports and go get a real job or whatever.’”

