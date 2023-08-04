There isn’t a single taboo topic for Jennifer Lawrence as she openly talks about s*x, n*de scenes in movies and even her menstrual cycle. The actress in 2016 opened up about her periods while talking about how she had to plan her Golden Globe outfits around her menstrual cycle. The Hollywood A-lister shared that she opted for a specific outfit only because of her menstrual cycle as she had no plans to suck in her uterus. Scroll down to know more.

Jennifer, on the work front, was recently seen in a movie called No Hard Feelings. Prior to this, the actress got appreciation from fans and critics for her work in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio in a lead role.

Speaking of Jennifer Lawrence, according to Pop Crush, the actress, in an old interview, got candid about her menstrual cycle while shedding light on her 2016 Golden Globe red dress. “Plan A was a dress that I couldn’t wear because awards season is synced with my menstrual cycle, and it has been for years,” said Lawrence before adding that her red dress was loose at the front. She further shared, “And I didn’t have to worry about sucking anything in. The other dress was really tight, and I’m not going to suck in my uterus. I don’t have to do that.”

While talking about women’s bodies, the Hunger Games star shared, “Everybody says, ‘We love that there is somebody with a normal body!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like I have a normal body.”

Lawrence added, “I do Pilates every day. I eat, but I work out a lot more than a normal person. I think we’ve gotten so used to underweight that when you are a normal weight it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s curvy.’ Which is crazy.”

The Oscar-winning star also said, “I can feel people sometimes are intimidated by me, but I try to do the best I can to offset that. There is zero reason to be intimidated by me. At all.”

