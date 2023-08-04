Spider-Man: No Way Home was a dream come true for the fans and it was like a gift from Marvel and Sony to their viewers. Everything came to fruition from 2002 to 2021 when the movie was released. Tom Holland faced his biggest challenge yet and he was not alone. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were roped in to turn this movie into a historic event. What was it like for Maguire to return to the franchise?

Maguire is the OG Spider-Man, and fans have always adored his iconic performances. When the word got out that Holland would be accompanied by the previous actors, the Internet went into a rage. But for the actor to put on the costume again was not a debate as he was prepared for it. Let’s take a look at what he has to say.

In a recent conversation with The Direct, Tobey Maguire shares his experience of filming No Way Home. Maguire goes, “When they called initially… I was like, ‘Finally!’ I just feel grateful—I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together–it’s just a yes. There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful.”

After almost two years of No Way Home, fans are rooting for Tobey Maguire to return in Spider-Man 4 with Sam Raimi behind the camera if it ever happens. Maguire continues talking about his filming experience with the other two Spidey stars. He goes, “Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special—a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters. But then to have those dynamics play out—feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh—all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me.”

Now the question is, are Marvel and Sony once again going to join hands and bring back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man ever?

Let us know what you think and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

