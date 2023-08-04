Salma Hayek is still one of the most desirable women in Hollywood who is known for her bold choices, be it in movies or fashion statements. Ever since her early days in the acting industry, Salma has never shied away from showing her skin to the audience and has never missed a chance to flaunt her curvaceous figure.

Today, we brought you a throwback pic from the 90s of Salma, where she looked like a s*x goddess as she posed sultrily in front of the camera. Scroll ahead to check it out further.

Salma Hayek is known for her style statements. Whenever she steps out, she always tries to maintain her fashion skills. Be it for a premiere or a red carpet Salma is always picture ready. Today, after scrolling through Twitter, we found Salma Hayek’s photo from 1990 for a lingerie campaign for the brand H&M. In the first photo, Hayek can be seen lying down, resting her head on her hand and in the second, sitting straight, flaunting her curves, washboard abs and cleav*ge through the blackish brown lingerie set, including a deep cut bra and a p*nty.

Here are the images:

This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999.

Esta foto es para una campaña de trajes de baños que hice para @hm en 1999. Throwback Thursday! pic.twitter.com/jZCGAiPf2E — Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) September 17, 2020

Sharing the picture, Salma Hayek had written as mentioned on the fan page, “This photo is from a European bathing suit campaign I did for H&M in 1999. Esta foto es para una campaña de trajes de baños que hice para @hm en 1999. Throwback Thursday!”

The Eternals actress opted for a subtle but sultry look with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip shade. She had kept her straight short hair open. What do you think? Isn’t she the s*xiest?

For the unversed, Salma Hayek was seen in the movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance with Channing Tatum. Let us know your thoughts about Salma Hayek’s bold fashion choice.

