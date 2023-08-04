Dakota Johnson is a well-known actress across the globe thanks to her portrayal of Anastasia Steele in the hit erotic romantic Fifty Shades trilogy films. While fans love Dakota for her acting, the actress has repeatedly proved she is also a fashionista – especially when she hits the red carpets or does photoshoots for films and brands.

Today, we bring you some pictures from an old photoshoot of Johnson that look like a perfect blend of Barbie and the Fifty Shades universe. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down and check out the pictures of the now-33-year-old actress looking cute as a Barbie but still super hot and s*xy with b**bs on display for the world to see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While scrolling one of Dakota Johnson’s fan pages on Instagram (dakotajohnson_), we came across a series of posts featuring ‘The Social Network’ actress posing seductively in a pink strapless, sweetheart neck monokini and a blood red belt. The dress – whose plunging neckline made sure her she put on a busty display, featured 3-D satin rose all across the areas it covered. Besides her b**bs, the dress also had the actress’ toned legs and (if we had another angle) butt on display.

Dakota Johnson completed the look with high shiny nude pumps and oversized white gloves. The ‘Fifty Shades’ actress ensured her hair was another prop she used during the shoot by keeping it accessible and playing around with it. Her makeup consisted of blood-red lips – matching the belt, light blush, minimal eye makeup and a dazzling smile.

Check out Dakota Johnson’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 🧿 (@dakotajohnson_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 🧿 (@dakotajohnson_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 🧿 (@dakotajohnson_)

What do you think of this Barbie x Fifty Shades look of Dakota Johnson? While rating it from 1-10, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Must Read: Saiyami Kher Exposes Dark Side Of Bollywood As She Recalls Being Told At 18, “You Should Get A Lip Job & Even A Nose Job Done…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News