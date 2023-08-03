Hailey Bieber and Zendaya are two of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. While Hailey is among the highest-paid models, Zendaya’s illustrious career is filled with successful shows and movies. However, one thing common between the two is fashion, and they once wore the same dress but served different looks. We will leave it up to you which one you like better.

Both Hailey and Zendaya started off with their respective careers at an early age. While the 26-year-old was just a teenager when she entered the world of modelling, the Euphoria actress was hit to stardom with Disney Channel shows.

When it comes to fashion, the looks that both Zendaya and Hailey Bieber carry never fail to make headlines. However, there was a time when the two slipped into the same mini cutout dress by the luxury fashion brand Valentino’s Spring 2022 collection, but the looks were really different.

Hailey Bieber posed for a magazine when she donned the hot pink halter neck dress with huge cutouts on the sides. It is safe to say that the model served the look showing off her hot bod and s*xy attitude. She opted for glammed-up makeup with dramatic blue eyeshadow and brown glossy lips. She left her hair open and ditched accessories.

On the other hand, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star put her s*xy legs on display while donning the short pink dress. She paired the dress with brown gladiators with criss-cross straps and a thick golden choker. Zendaya also carried a matching statement bag to complete the look. Her nude makeup and long wavy locks added to the graceful dress. Check out their photos shared by Twitter user @canadianfavs here:

hailey and zendaya wearing maison valentino spring 2022. 💐 pic.twitter.com/vyaJ92Zn4C — ؘ (@canadianfavs) February 16, 2022

Hailey Bieber or Zendaya, who do you think pulled off the dress better? Let us know in the comments.

