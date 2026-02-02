The winners at the Grammys 2026 were recently announced by the Recording Academy during a star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles, California, and hosted by Trevor Noah. The night saw several major wins, with Kendrick Lamar and SZA taking home Record of the Year for Luther. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for his sixth solo studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, while Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell clinched the Song of the Year award for Windflower.

The Grammys 2026 weren’t just about the music. The 2026 ceremony once again doubled as a major fashion event, with celebrities turning up the glamour through elegant outfits and bold style statements on the red carpet. From classic outfits to bold, trend-setting looks, the night delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments. Here’s a look at three celebrities who nailed their red-carpet appearances at the 2026 Grammy Awards, and three who missed the mark.

3 Celebrities Who Nailed The Red Carpet Look At Grammys 2026

1. Lady Gaga

The singer-songwriter and actor, Lady Gaga, turned heads on the Grammys 2026 red carpet in a striking black feathered gown. The dramatic vampire-style collar added an extra edge, enhancing the look, and Lady Gaga carried it with confidence, making it one of the night’s standout fashion moments.

LADY GAGA, La ganadora de la alfombra roja de los #GRAMMYs 2026 pic.twitter.com/aRG2uxeN8B — Lady Gaga Latinos (@LadyGagaLatinos) February 2, 2026

2. Sabrina Carpenter

To say the singer-songwriter-actress, Sabrina Carpenter, looked stunning at this year’s Grammys would be an understatement. The ruffled, tiered skirt added elegance to her look, making it one of the most eye-catching outfits of the night.

3. Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber

The stylish husband-and-wife duo proved that understated fashion can still make a strong impact. Their coordinated black ensembles – Justin’s oversized suit paired with Hailey’s elegant gown – were sleek, effortless, without even trying too hard.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the Grammy Awards #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/cfjO9zUF3a — Gaby Kardashian ❤️‍🔥 (@Bielfelisberto6) February 2, 2026

3 Celebrities Who Missed The Mark At The Red Carpet

1. Zara Larsson

The Swedish singer-songwriter opted for a bright yellow skirt paired with a matching top at the Grammys 2026. While the outfit was eye-catching and she carried it well, it didn’t quite rank among her strongest fashion moments.

zara larsson performing at the 2026 grammys premiere ceremony pic.twitter.com/oi1rss2uRI — elle ♡ ⧗ ☁️ (@swanlabyrinth) February 1, 2026

2. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum stepped out in a body-hugging dress at this year’s Grammys, but the choice of material may not have worked for everyone.

3. Jamie Foxx

The immensely talented actor and singer may have missed the mark at the Grammys 2026 with his bold fashion choice. The multicolored suit, matching tie, and big hat made for a striking look, but the combination felt a bit too over-styled for the red carpet.

Look at Jamie foxx with his big hat please 😭 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/1FbyxSMt06 — Shan/CCB ✨✨✨ (@TheMizzCCB) February 2, 2026

