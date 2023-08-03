Spider-Man is one of the movie franchises that has been entertaining for years. Be it Tobey Maguire’s OG Spider-Man or Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man, or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise. Now, we already have seen a Spider-Man multiverse in movies, but what would it be like to see all the leading ladies’ fashion affairs in real life? Today, we have brought you Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone and Zendaya’s look-book from their Spider-Man movie red carpet premieres. Scroll ahead to vote for your favourite!

Even though in the movies Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane dies, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy dies, and Zendaya’s Michelle Jones forgets Tom’s Peter Parker, their appearance at the film’s premiere has always been quite a style statement.

Advertisement

Zendaya at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Advertisement

Zendaya has a separate fanbase when it comes to her fashion sense. If she was in the modelling business instead of acting, she could have a tough fight with all the supermodels with her style. She wore a beige and black down-till-there plunging neckline Spidey-themed dress that featured a thigh-high slit and could barely cover her b**bs. It was custom-made Valentino Haute Couture gown. She completed her look with a braided hairstyle, a pair of diamond eardrops and dramatic eyes.

Kirsten Dunst at Spider-Man 1

Kirsten is the first MJ we have seen in this whole franchise. She has a unique taste in fashion. On the red carpet of the first Spider-Man premiere, the actress opted for a risque wild printed outfit with a knotted neckline that made her flaunt her busty assets. The gown featured layers of ruffles and intricate detailing. It hugged her body so nicely that it made her shine through it even without much makeup and any jewellery. She kept it simple and minimalistic.

Emma Stone at Amazing Spider-Man Paris premiere

Emma Stone is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses, with a sultry taste in fashion. She knows what colours suit her the best, and for the Amazing Spider-Man Paris premiere, the actress wore a black sheer Gucci dress with intricate floral detailing all over it and exuded a gothic vibe. The outfit featured a deep neckline and a thigh slit. She completed her look with bold eyes, vampy plump red lip shade and a faux bob hairstyle.

Who do you think wins the vote for looking the most perfect MJ at the Spider-Man movie premieres- Zendaya, Kirsten Dunst or Emma Stone? Let us know.

Vote Here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Cara Delevingne Once Did Hot Yoga Exposing Her N*ked Body While Attempting A Perfect Headstand In A Snowy Backdrop – This Baddie Is Totally Savage & We Love Her To Bits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News