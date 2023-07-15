Kirsten Dunst has teamed up with luxury accessories brand Coach to create a special collection.

The Hollywood actress has been working on her own design project called Observed by Us with her illustrator friend Jessica Herschko – with the pair offering up one-off and custom pieces featuring hand-drawn pictures – and now they have created their own range of clothing and accessories with Coach.

Kirsten Dunst says the collection is imbued with childlike playfulness, telling Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “It’s accepting the randomness of life in a playful way. I think that the message is of being here all together, too, and the idea of floating in space.”

Jessica added: “Basically, the overarching theme is that we’re all just kind of floating in space … everything is floating! Our ideas, our clothing, our bodies. Planes! Satellites! Everything! We thought it would be fun to sit around and sort of come up with these whimsical stories to make sense of things that don’t normally make sense together.”

Kirsten Dunst’s collaborative partner Coach X Observed by Us collection features heart-shaped handbags, rucksacks, shoulder bags and smaller leather goods. The clothing offerings include denim overalls and knits as well as trainers.

Jessica went on to say many of the designs are inspired by her pal’s own quirky sense of style. She added: “I think Kirsten has the highest level … not only in clothing, but also aesthetically in general. She’s an artist through and through. She doesn’t even talk about this, but she’s an incredible painter and her colour palettes are incredible.

“Even the textiles in her home and on her clothing! I feel so lucky that I get to collaborate with her specifically, because every time she has something to say, it always makes it cooler and better and takes it to the next level.”

