Emma Stone, who is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, often led the headlines for her personal front or her professional endeavours. Her dating life with Andrew Garfield while working together on the Spider-Man franchise is known to everyone. However, did you know the actress had once made a s*x tape before getting into a relationship with Andrew? Yes, that’s right.

The La La Land actress had once stirred up the internet due to her alleged s*x tape reports in 2012. How bizarre that may sound, once an insider had claimed it! Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Radar Online, while talking about the situation, an insider had claimed she had made a “s*x tape, and that’s a fact.” with her ex-partner in her younger days before dating Andrew Garfield. The source further added while revealing Emma Stone’s s*x tape, “She made it long before she started dating Andrew Garfield and before she really became a household name. She was just young and probably thought nothing would ever come of it. The tape remains in the hands of the person she made it with.”

The insider further claimed, “But that doesn’t mean there’s any guarantee that it won’t eventually hit the market. The higher Emma’s star rises, the more valuable that tape becomes.” This is not the first time a celeb has been accused of alleged s*x tapes. Kim Kardashian, Shakira, Paris Hilton and others have often grabbed the media’s attention due to their alleged s*x tape reports.

Well, we have no authenticity to these speculations, and this insider quotes whether Emma Stone truly made a video out of her s*x life or not. But the actress will always rule over millions of her fans’ hearts with her acting skills.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Received A Miniature Of Her Grandma In A Mini Coffin As A Gift From Alfred Hitchcock, “He Ruined Her Career Because She Didn’t Want To Sleep With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News