Ryan Reynolds is one of the A-listers of Hollywood, who often grabs headlines either for his professional endeavours or his personal affairs. He is happily married to Blake Lively and enjoys every moment of his life with his kids and wife, but the actor is known for his unapologetic behaviour and sense of humour, apart from his acting skills. Once, he talked about a s*x scene with Olivia Wilde and made some confessions about his feelings. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Reynolds is returning as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 along with Hugh Jackman, and his massive fanbase cannot wait to see what new adventure the superhero is going to have this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the throwback interview when Ryan Reynolds talked about the s*x scene with Olivia Wilde, the actor said, as reported by today.com, “So in the scene, she’s sitting there, and I take her top off, I take her bra off, and she has those pasties on, but she’s drawn these adorable little smiley faces on them. And I forget every line in the scene. Not just from this movie, from every movie I’ve done.”

“At some point in the scene she takes my hands and puts them on her breasts… So, they’re there. Palms (are) a little sweaty. I don’t know what’s happening… And I’m trying not to look at her like a 14-year-old boy that just won the lady lottery…” Ryan Reynolds added.

Going further in the conversation, Ryan continued, “I take my hands away and I look down at my hands and there’s two frickin’ smiley faces on them and I have no idea what to do. The scene is over now… And I reflexively, like an idiot, just put my hands right back on her breasts. And I think I’m doing it to cover them up, but I’m realising now that it’s a very fine line between chivalry and, you know, workplace s*xual assault.”

Did you know this about Ryan Reynolds? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Red Hair, Slipping Into A Low-Cut Black Monokini & Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure, Netizen Goes “You’ve Killed Me With Your Hotness”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News