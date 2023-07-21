Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, who once impersonated the former US president Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s 50-minute spoof biopic the former president. After that satirical film, Depp once revealed that it was not easy portraying Trump, and he even went on to the length to describe how he prepared for it.

Trump was the US president from 2017 to 2021, and many were not very pleased about it. Depp had been in the news for all the wrong matters last year for his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and he emerged victorious in it. Scroll below to know what he once said about Trump while preparing to portray him.

According to a report in EW, Johnny Depp at an event at Arizona State University, Johnny Depp opened up about stepping up in the role of Donald Trump for the Funny or Die spoof. He said, “It’s not just about being a rich kid or anything like that.” He added, “I approached Donald Trump as what you kind of see in him when you really watch him. There’s a pretence.”

Johnny Depp further continued, “There’s something created about him in the sense of bullydom. But what he is, I believe, is a brat.” Depp’s portrayal as Donald Trump for Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal also featured Alfred Molina, Robert Morse, Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Michaela Watkins, Henry Winkler, Stephen Merchant, Kristen Schaal, Andy Richter, Paul Schher, Rob Huebel, Ron Howard, and Jacob Trembley.

It was directed by Jeremy Konner, and speaking of Johnny Depp, Konner told the portal, “He’s Depp, so when he comes into a role, he fully embodies it. He brought a darkness that I don’t think we would have gotten if Adam Sandler had played him. There was some real, meaty, dark depths in there. There was a little bit of Whitey Bulger sticking out at points, a little bit of Hunter [S. Thompson] sticking out at times. At the very end, when he had to talk like a kid, and they switch places, he went full Ed Wood. It was a potpourri of Depp.”

Check out his video here:

