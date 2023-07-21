Will Smith is one of the greatest actors in Hollywood who has always been in the headlines. Be it his personal life or his professional work, the actor finds himself in the news for any of the reasons. However, there have also been situations where the actor creates some brawls alone. Apart from the infamous Oscar slap controversy, he once played Jada Smith’s s*x scene in front of his grandmother. Read on to find out more about the incident.

Will and Jada are known to be the power couple of Hollywood, who have had their own ups and downs in their marriage of over two decades. As the couple has always been in the limelight, they were massively discussed on the internet after the Infamous Oscar controversy, which nearly cost Will his career.

While they have pulled their leg on various occasions, the Men In Black actor once showed his grandmother one of Jada Pinkett Smith’s s*x scenes just before she was due to meet his family, as he thought it would be funny. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the actor said, “When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene, and she looked up and said to Jada Pinkett, ‘When I was growing up, people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.’”

Will Smith assumed the interaction between Jada Pinkett and his grandma would be hilarious, but it was not, even the actor still could not prove that it would bring them ‘years of joy’. He added, “Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?’ I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.’ We have been together for 27 years, and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!”

As the joke did not land as the actor imagined, we can understand that certain plans do not go as expected. However, the Oscar-winning actor will be seen in Bad Boys 4 and I am Legend 2.

