Popular singer Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique’s relationship history is now known to the whole world. After being together for so many years, the couple parted ways after Shakira found out Gerard was cheating on her. The mother of two is going strong with her kids after the separation. However, years ago, the couple was once allegedly blackmailed over their s*x tape.

Yes, that’s right. How bizarre that might sound, once a Spanish news outlet had reported that Shakira and Gerard were threatened to have their s*x tape leaked in the market. Scroll ahead to read further.

Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were allegedly asked “for a large sum of money” by one of their ex-employees. According to the Spanish news outlet Diario Vasco, the ex-employee had apparently asked for the money to restrict himself from publishing a recording where the couple could be seen “engaged in s*xual acts”.

This news created a massive stir online. At that time, a source close to Shakira clarified the rumors of blackmailing the star couple over their s*x tape and told Mirror Celebs, “This is a very random report and completely untrue.”

Later, The Independent reported that a large part of Spanish news outlets have ignored the s*x tape allegations. And according to the Metro newspaper, if a person or a media house is found guilty of blackmail and extortion cases in Spain, the offender could be sent to jail for five years.

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s representative didn’t comment on it. Thank God this report was clarified before it could create more havoc in the couple’s life. However, all was not well in the couple’s love life. And soon enough, Shakira and Gerard Pique parted ways. While she released a song about the breakup, Pique started to date Clara Chia Marti. And after fighting for months, the Hips Don’t Lie singer finally got her kids’ full custody.

