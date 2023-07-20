American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has been in the headlines for the past few days. The pop star and Dalton Gomez in the post covid world could not make their marriage work due to their differences. As per the latest report, the pop star has already started dating one of her “Wicked’ costars.

They seemed to be devoted to one another and inseparable, each bringing out the best in the other. All the changes didn’t happen until after the outbreak occurred, and their bond started to break. Although separating in January, the former couple could do it amicably.

As per a TMZ report, Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater, who plays Boq in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. They began dating while the movie was being made. Ariana and Ethan were snapped close to one another by the “Wicked” ensemble celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar victory in London.

The fact that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have not yet filed for divorce is also noteworthy. It has been claimed that the divorce was caused by work demands. Dalton was unaware of her’s travel plans, the paparazzi, and the many obligations to jobs and shows that necessitated constant travel. Dalton would go out of his way to understand how to get around the area without security. They made an effort but could not keep their marriage together.

Regarding Ethan Slater, the couple welcomed a son in 2019 after he wed singer Lilly Jay in 2018. The Way singer and Ethan allegedly didn’t start dating until after he divorced Lilly. Ethan is a talented actor, writer, composer, and vocalist. He recently had his big break in the Broadway production of SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award.

