Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s love life is nothing to us. However, did you know before getting involved in Jen and marrying the actress, Brad used to date a singer named Sinitta, who once claimed that the actor was not good in bed and quite boring? Yes, that’s right. Apparently, she had warned Jen about it as well. Scroll ahead to read about it.

After parting ways with Jennifer, Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie, and their history was something iconic from being the IT couple in Hollywood to grabbing headlines every other day regarding their divorce news. But it seems, whatever it was, the actor wasn’t so great s*xually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hollywood’s one of the most handsome hunk Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. But before that, Pitt was romantically involved with Sinitta, who once admitted in a 2000 interview that even though they played “wild and wacky s*x games” under the sheets, Brad wasn’t great in bed.

Warning Jennifer Aniston about Brad Pitt’s s*xual skills, Sinitta once told The Sunday People, “Jennifer could be in for a boring time. S*xually he certainly wasn’t the best I have had. He could be quite childish. His favourite foreplay was to pretend he was playing cowboys and Indians with me in the bedroom. I would join in and we would chase each other around my bedroom shooting pretend guns. As soon as I would fall over on the bed we would make love, but my heart was racing more from the running round than his love-making.”

Sinitta further added that their ways of keeping the spice in their s*x life were slowly wearing off and that “dressing in raunchy underwear, heels and suspenders” before performing a striptease wasn’t working out for them anymore.

Later, Brad and Sinitta broke off, and later, Pitt went on to form a bond with Jennifer Aniston. Well, did you know about this? Let us know your thoughts about Brad’s s*xual skills.

Stick to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates!

Must Read: Barbie: Ryan Gosling Admits Copying BTS Jimin’s ‘Permission to Dance’ Outfit For Ken In The Film & Offers His Most Prized Possession To Him Saying, “It’ll Be Much Better In Your Hands”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News