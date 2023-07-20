Margot Robbie is set to star in the upcoming movie Barbie, a live-action film based on the famous Mattel toy line, and fans cannot wait to see her impeccable acting skills on the big screen once again. Alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling is also part of the cast, generating much anticipation for its release in 2023. With her incredible range and versatility, Robbie has delivered numerous iconic performances throughout her career.

Robbie continues to impress audiences and critics through her immersive portrayal of real-life figures like Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, or her compelling performances in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await the release of Barbie and Margot Robbie’s future projects, it’s undeniable that she has left an indelible mark on the film industry through her memorable performances. Let’s look at the actress’ five best performances before Barbie arrives on screen.

Mary Queen Of Scots

She initially hesitated to portray Queen Elizabeth I in ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ due to her fear of following in the footsteps of esteemed actors like Cate Blanchett. Alongside Saoirse Ronan, Robbie delivers a compelling performance as the two royal cousins engage in a power struggle over the kingdom. Ronan plays Mary, the Catholic queen of Scotland, while Robbie embodies the Protestant Queen Elizabeth I of England. Their passionate portrayal and Robbie’s nuanced performance challenge the patriarchal historical narratives we have long accepted, making a solid case for reevaluating the past.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

In The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio displayed their dynamic chemistry, creating a hilarious and wicked film. Scorsese’s skill in extracting top-notch performances from his actors shines through, and we see epic performances from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill. In these moments, individuals can surprise others, and Margot Robbie did precisely that. Her decision to deviate from the script is the perfect example of taking risks, as her audition proves that, occasionally, the riskiest decisions yield the best outcomes.

This performance turned out to be a turning point in her career, and she never looked back since then.

I, Tonya

In the film, the actress’ portrayal of controversial figure skater Tonya Harding became one of her most notable achievements. I, Tonya presented a subjective account of Harding’s story, leaving the audience to ponder its truth. Robbie’s exceptional talent shone through, and the success of her performance was evident in her Academy Award nomination for best actress. Undoubtedly, playing Tonya Harding remains a significant milestone in Margot Robbie’s career, showcasing her versatility and knack for captivating audiences with her exceptional skills.

The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn has always been impressive, but it was James Gunn’s take on the character in The Suicide Squad that truly allowed her to shine. Released in 2021, the film featured Harley as part of a doomed squad sent on a mission to infiltrate an island nation. Robbie’s character is imprisoned throughout the movie and eventually joins her teammates to battle a giant starfish. Once again, Robbie delivered a thrilling and hilarious performance, showcasing her full range as an actor.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The actress delivered another standout performance in Quentin Tarantino’s epic film set during Hollywood’s golden age. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie portrayed the real-life figure, Sharon Tate. Tarantino took creative liberties by altering historical events, portraying DiCaprio’s character as a hero who thwarts Tate’s murder. Margot Robbie’s portrayal captivated audiences as she navigated the chaotic events of the film, once again proving her ability to steal scenes and leave a lasting impression.

Let us know about your favourite performance of the actress in the space below!

Must Read: Oppenheimer Movie Review: Christopher Nolan On The Behalf Of Modern Cinema, Gives One Of The Greatest Gifts To Cinephiles & Cillian Murphy His First Ever Oscar Nomination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News