Ariana Grande is one of the most famous pop stars on the planet. While her songs have always been chartbusters, it is her relationship and personal life which is often in the headlines. For quite some time, it has been said that her married life Dalton Gomez is between the trouble. Adding more fuel to the rumour, the pop star was recently spotted without her wedding ring, which has raised concern for her fans.

Earlier, it was said that the singer was having a rough time as she was unable to take time out from her busy schedule. It seems to have real ‘problems’ in her personal life, as things are reportedly not good with her husband, Dalton Gomez. As she landed the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, it is reportedly said that the couple has hit a rough patch, and her new outing adds more fuel to the rumour.

TMZ reports Ariana Grande was seen without her wedding ring again at Wimbledon, hinting there’s trouble in paradise with her and her husband Dalton Gomez. She was watching the men’s singles final between Djokovic and Alcaraz, and what a match it was! However, as Alcaraz made history, it was Ariana who got the limelight from her fans as she was seen ringless on the occasion.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker was not alone at Wimbledon this weekend, as she was accompanied by other Hollywood A-Listers like Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, and Jonathan Bailey. However, unlike Ariana Grande’s previous partners, Dalton Gomez does not belong to the entertainment industry and was not seen at the event. While his presence was not much of an issue, the singer not wearing the ring was the main deal.

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Hiddleston attended Wimbledon day fourteen today in London. Brb…adding to our reaction photos collection 👀🎾 pic.twitter.com/qTQ0udlIgR — IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 17, 2023

It was not the first time that Ariana was seen without the ring amidst the recent rumours of her troubled marriage. In recent Instagram stories, the singer has posted mirror selfies without the ring. The outlet adds that she has been away from home and has been busy at work in the UK filming for her upcoming movie.

Let us know what do you think about Ariana Grande and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

