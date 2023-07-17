Jared Leto made quite a stir when he starred as Joker in Suicide Squad. Whether to follow Heath Ledger’s footpath or to create some buzz, or simply because he owned the character, the actor was creating news for all the weird reasons. He was reportedly sending random gifts to his co-stars that also included unwrapped condoms. Just like Ledger was in The Dark Knight, Leto was always in his element on sets. In fact, he took things too far once when he went off-script and kissed his co-star without letting him know his next move.

Ike Barinholtz played the role of Griggs in the film, and he and Leto shared an intense moment that went completely off-track for him. Scroll on to learn what really happened.

During an episode on the Howard Stern Show, Ike Barinholtz revealed how Jared completely took him by surprise while shooting a scene of Suicide Squad. He said, “I do this scene with Jared Leto and he’s supposed to be intimidating me. He comes in, he’s the Joker, and he starts squeezing my t*ts. He’s like, [panting and moaning] ‘You’re a big guy.’ This is while we’re filming. Then he f*cking grabs me and kisses me. On the mouth, full kisses me.”

If that was not awkward enough for Ike Barinholtz, things only got worse from there as the actor almost made the former wet his pants! “Cameras were rolling and none of this was in the script, mind you. I thought, ‘OK, I’m just gonna go with it.’ But then he’s like, [panting and moaning again] ‘Did someone piss their pants?’ I’m like, ‘Now I did because you said I did!’” he added.

Oh well, given the bizarre gifts he sent his Suicide Squad co-stars to baffle them, kissing his male co-star does not sound that surprising.

Let us know what you think of this bizarre story and for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

