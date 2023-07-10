There have been various incidents when actors dropped curtains from their personal life and showed the world how vulnerable they are. Adding to the list, Andrew Garfield is unarguably one of the most adorable Hollywood stars, who shared about the grief of losing his mother. The actor once spoke candidly about grief and how much he misses his late mother during those big moments of his life.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor has always swooned audiences with his performances. Be it his witty sense of humour or be it his serious roles, the actor moulds into the character. However, the inner child inside the actor opened up about his mother’s death and shared his grief with the world, which no one ever saw.

During a conversation on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Andrew Garfield once discussed the loss of his mother, Lynn Garfield, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019. The visibly emotional Garfield said he hoped the grief would stay with him. His mother died before the shooting of his movie, Tick Tick Boom, and the actor said, “I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her.”

Later in the conversation, Andrew Garfield compared his mother to Jonathan Larson (on which the movie Tick Tick Boom was based), as both were “warriors for art.” He said, “I got to sing Jonathan Larson’s unfinished song while simultaneously singing for my mother and her unfinished song”.

As Garfield sobbed, he later added, “I’m indebted to everyone who’s brought me to this place so I can honour the most beautiful person that I’ve ever experienced in my life through my art and use it as a way to heal, use it as a way to sew up the wounds.”

