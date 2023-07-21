Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have a history together and were once the It couple in the Music Industry has now gone their separate ways. Justin, who is married to Hailey Baldwin, is known for his love for tattoos and has a Selena angel tattoo on his wrist. As per rumours, Bieber is contemplating getting it removed finally and putting a lid on that chapter for good.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin were in an on-off relationship for about eight years, and the former couple first started dating around 2010. On the other hand, Hailey met with the Baby singer somewhere around 2016 before tying the knot in 2018, but even after that, the war between their fandoms is still ongoing, dragging each other’s idols in the dirt oftentimes.

As per a recent blind item by Deuxmois on Instagram stories via Pop Faction, a musician is planning on getting rid of a controversial tattoo, and it has been debunked to be Justin Bieber getting rid of Selena Gomez’s angel tattoo from his wrist. The blind item read, “This A-list musician who loves getting tattoos is planning on getting one of his very controversial tattoo removed and let’s just say certain fans won’t be happy to find out which one it is.”

Apart from the angel Justin Bieber also has a rose with a faint S inked on Justin Bieber’s neck, and it is said that roses are Selena Gomez’s favourite flowers. In 2016, speaking to GQ, Bieber said he tried to cover up a tattoo but did not mention anything clearly and later on, he posted and said, “Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body, and I wouldn’t take back a single one. I absolutely love art, and I’ve made my body a canvas, and it’s so much fun.”

According to a DeuxMoi blind, Justin Bieber is planning on getting his Selena Gomez tattoo removed, 5 years into his marriage to Hailey Bieber. pic.twitter.com/N4T0BGgMVn — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 21, 2023

