Hailey Bieber is one of the most famous names in the modelling industry worldwide. The former Victoria’s Secret model is now an entrepreneur and has her skincare brand named ‘Rhode’, a popular brand among skincare junkies. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump donning a neon bikini, and we’re drooling over her perfect curves as she shows off her cleav*ge through it. Netizens in the comments section are labelling the queen as an ‘IT girl’, and we’re living for her vibrant energy; scroll below to take a look at her photos.

Hailey is a very popular name on social media and has over 49 million followers on Instagram. The model is married to singer Justin Bieber, and the couple never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. We love their PDA and can never get enough of their mushy pictures.

Now talking about her latest pictures on Instagram, she captioned it, “a bit of the summer energy so far.” In the first photo, Hailey Bieber promotes her brand Rhode while donning a bathrobe, followed by a bikini pic where she’s flaunting her curves and showing off her cleav*ge looking pretty as ever.

In another picture, the Victoria’s Secret model dons a bright crochet bikini that she paired with a sheer printed shirt, giving her fans another stylish look on the gram. Take a look at her photo dump below:

View this post on Instagram

Reacting to her pictures on Instagram, a user commented, “Hailey Bieber, the greatest it girl. And there is no one to take that title from her”

Another user commented, “the mother nature has a name and it’s called HAILEY BIEBER”

A third commented, “Hailey will forever be ICONIC 🔥”

A fourth commented, “The whole world is so proud of you for being so non toxic and unbothered QUEEN🫠🤍🤍”

What are your thoughts on the model’s latest photo dump on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

