Julia Fox is one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. From her red carpet appearances and city sightings to ramp walk couture, we love how she shines through everything every single time. Earlier today, the model was spotted at an NYC beach donning a sheer thong bodysuit, exposing her wet n*pples and vajayjay, leaving barely anything to imagine while making the internet moan. Scroll below to take a look at her picture!

Julia is quite popular on social media and has over 2 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her stylish life to fans on the platform and has been grabbing more attention after her alleged romance rumours with Kanye West went viral online. However, their love story was short-lived, and the rapper is now reportedly married to Bianca Censori.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about Julia Fox’s latest pictures doing the rounds on social media, the beauty was spotted having a beach day in NYC. While we love her hot bod, her outfit stole the show for her fans this time.

She opted for a white sheer cut-out bodysuit that came with a plunging neckline and flashed her wet n*pples and vajayjay through it. Julia Fox sure knows how to make an entrance and debuted her redhead in style.

Green Lemon took to their official Twitter handle and shared her picture, take a look at it below:

Julia Fox left little to the imagination😉#JuliaFox pic.twitter.com/hYGWgv4iUj — Green Lemon (@greenlemonme) July 18, 2023

Her fitness level is literally goals, and we can’t get enough of her style!

What are your thoughts on Julia Fox’s swimsuit pictures going viral on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Said “I Guess I’m A F*cking Lunatic” Feeling Angry & Distorted For 3 Straight Years In Her Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News