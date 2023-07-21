Margot Robbie is one of the finest actresses, who is on the screen with her newly live-action Barbie movie. Being the lead of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, she has been touring and promoting the movie. Sharing an insight from her personal life, Margot shared how she pranked her babysitter in her early childhood. Read on ahead to find out what she had to say!

Along with Ryan Gosling, the actress has created quite a buzz for the movie. The early reviews of the movie have already rolled out all over the internet, and everyone has words of praise. Especially for the male lead, the netizens are asking for an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ken in the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proving how big of a prankster Margot Robbie was in her childhood, she shared a story from childhood when she decided to fake her own death to scare a babysitter she didn’t like. During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the Barbie actress said, “We got a new babysitter, and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16, and I thought she was so cool.”

Adding more about the not-so-innocent prank, Margot Robbie says when this new babysitter grew “cranky” after she refused a bath, the future actress knew exactly what to do. “And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup, and I sprawled out n*ked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife, and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me,” said the Barbie actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Radio 2 (@bbcradio2)

Following the incident, she realised the mission was successful as the babysitter allegedly ran out the door, screaming, after discovering the “body” of Margot. “But it was worth the wait… Oh yeah,” added the actress with a smile.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the recently released Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie plays with deeper themes enough that pre-teens might not understand it. The movie is running in theatres and let us know what do you think.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Oppenheimer BF Sleeps With Barbie GF In This Latest C*ndom Ad, Netizens Troll Saying “This Is What ‘You Can Brush My Hair, Undress Me Anywhere’ Meant”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News