While we wait for the ‘Clash of Titans’ at the box office, we mean Barbie vs Oppenheimer; the fans on social media are really giving in to the trend and going crazy for both releases. While the Margot Robbie starrer is directed by Greta Gerwig, the Cillian Murphy starrer is directed by legendary Christopher Nolan. Hopping on to the trend, Durex India has yet again nailed it with their social media game and has shared a creative of Barbie GF sleeping with Oppenheimer BF in their latest condom ad, and netizens have wild reactions to it. Scroll below to take a look.

While Barbie’s marketing team has been on a roll and jumping onto the bandwagon with almost everything, Nolan’s directorial has been making headlines for its cast and storyline. But guess what? The early reviews for both films are fantastic, and critics have literally called these two gems a masterpiece.

Now talking about the latest viral post, Durex India took to their Instagram handle and shared a picture of Barbie GF sleeping with Oppenheimer BF with a caption that read, “We ship mutually pleasurable climactic endings 😉”

Take a look at the post below:

A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Can you imagine this crossover between Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy? We are going bonkers thinking about it.

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “ken crying in the corner 🥲”

Another user commented, “This is what “You can brush my hair, undress me anywhere” meant ;)”

A third commented, “Barbie logo ko bhi protection lagta hai kya”

A fourth commented, “life in Plastic….its Fantastic”

What are your thoughts on Durex India’s Barbie GF x Oppenheimer BF collaboration? Tell us in the space below.

