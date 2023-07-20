Kim Petras cries when she meets her trans fans.

The ‘Heart to Break’ singer, 25, underwent gender confirmation surgery at the age of 16, making her one of the youngest people to undergo the process, and says she is moved to tears when others look up to her.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I’ve cried so many times when I meet young trans kids and they look up to me, and I just know that means the world to them and so that makes it worth it, for sure.”

Kim added about being accepted by music royalty, including Madonna, 64, who mouthed to her “go get it b****” when she this year became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy: “ I mean, Madonna and Sam (Smith) and Nicki (Minaj), I’m just so over the moon of just how special it’s been and how accepted I feel in that world.

“I just want to keep doing this for sure that there’s no one goal that’s like… that the goal is the journey.

“The goal is to always make music, always evolve, always find new things to talk about, find new sonic worlds and all of that. I want to do this forever.

“I think for me, someone like Madonna who really broke down kind of gender barriers and things like that, and I think had conversation about gender and homosexuality and the LGBTQ community that was someone I… that was someone who inspired me as a kid a lot to just be myself.

“She came to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ after party, and I just like talked off her ear about how much I love her music, and it was so special. It’s the best feeling. Yeah. Madonna, I met and died.”

Kim also said about facing criticism: “Look, everyone in this world gets judged, so will I. And I’m down for that.

“I love reading what other people have to say about me when it comes from a genuine place of, I listen to the music or I watch the performance and here’s my true thoughts.

“Even if it’s something negative, I can learn stuff about myself. I mean, it’s when it becomes insulting or that is something that I just try to block out.

“But I think in general, criticism and that stuff is something that that’s good. I make music and I want to know what people think about it.”

