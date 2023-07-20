The players of the West Indies team are known to have a flamboyant lifestyle and are no strangers to the paparazzi. Not only this, but they are quite good with the women too. One such player is Tino Best who dived into his personal life in his 2016 autobiography. The cricketer fondly mentions in the book that he slept with 500 to 650 women. He titles himself the most handsome bald-headed guy in the world.

The 41-year-old former West Indies cricket team pacer played with notable players like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and Keiron Pollard. He also mentions in the book that he never felt underconfident around women and would have asked Beyonce out too if she was single.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his 2016 autobiography titled ‘Mind The Windows: My Story’, the former cricketer begins to talk about his glory days and the type of relationship he would have with the opposite gender. Tino best says, “I love girls — and girls love me. I reckon I’m the best-looking bald-headed guy in the world. I joke about being the black Brad Pitt. I’d pick and choose who I wanted to date. I used to go on five or six dates a week, all with different girls….”So, yes, I was a man whore. I’d have to juggle them round. One on one day, another on another day. I was young and loving the lifestyle.”

Tino Best, former teammate of Chris Gayle, credits his score of 650 women to the many tours he played for his country’s team. He claims he slept with as many as 40 women during the 2004 Australia tour. Tino Best continues, “I was 24 and I didn’t play a Test on that tour. The coach, Bennett King, didn’t fancy me one bit. He must have been the only one who didn’t. I’d go out, pick up a couple of girls and take them back to our hotel. A plush hotel with a professional sportsman: the girls loved it.”

However, he did clarify that this raging lifestyle did not affect his game on the pitch. Tino Best writes, “If I bring two girls back and have s*x with them, I’ll still be out there first in the morning working hard. I was smart about it and didn’t get into any trouble.” He surely lived a strong and busy life throughout his career without impacting his overall contribution to the team.

Must Read: Barbie: 5 Reasons (Apart From Margot Robbie, Of Course) Including The Social Media War & Breaking Stereotypes, Why You Should Watch This Before Oppenheimer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News